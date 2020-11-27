Taiwanese Lawmakers Punch Each Other Silly in Pool of Pig Guts on Parliament Floor

Read it at AP
Legislators in Taiwan physically fought one another on the floor of the country’s Parliament on Friday in the wake of a dramatic protest against a new policy allowing the import of pork and beef from the United States. Preempting a speech by the premier, the opposition Nationalist Party dumped buckets of porcine intestines on the chamber floor. The majority Democratic Progressive Party attempted to stop the display but could not, resulting in fisticuffs amid a puddle of innards. “Please return to reason,” pleaded Progressive Party lawmaker Hsu Sheng-chieh. President Tsai Ing-wen lifted a longtime ban on importing the food products in August, and the move is set to take effect in January.