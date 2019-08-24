Get 40% Off Classic Handbags, Clothing, and Accessories from Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs has some iconic, classic styles in its portfolio. If you want to add a piece to your collection, pick up 40% off dozens of styles from handbags to outerwear.

Bags like these are the ones you buy and keep around for years to come. They’re bold but not too trendy to go out of style. Take the Grind Tote Bag. Down to $225, this pebbled leather bag features two main compartments with a third, zippered compartment in the middle to maximize storage. Or the Softshot 21, on sale for $210. The natural grain leather has two zippered sections and a long, adjustable crossbody strap. It’s the bag you can stuff with all your things and sling it over your shoulder with ease. However you shop this sale, you’ll get styles you’ll get continue to get compliments on. | Shop at Marc Jacobs >

