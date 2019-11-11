HOLIDAY DRESSING
Get All Your Holiday Clothing While It’s 40% Off at Banana Republic
There’s something about the holidays that just makes me want to shop. I don’t think I’m alone in that sentiment and it’s truly a blessing that so many brands have sales this time of year. Banana Republic is one of those brands, knocking 40% off your entire order. That includes all the newest arrivals that are just screaming Holiday Party. Take the Madison 12-Hour Metallic Pump, for example. On sale for $83, this silver-and-gold textured metallic heel is made with vegan leather and has a breathable, synthetic lining so you’ll be comfortable (and sweat-free) even after hours of dancing. If you want something chic but not dressy, the Aire Color-Blocked Sweater is on sale for $66. Choose from three color combos: Cream/Oatmeal/Charcoal/Navy, Coral Orange/Charcoal/Navy/Pink, and Yellow/Charcoal/Green/Purple. Guys can add this classic Wool-Blend Chore Jacket to their outerwear collection while it’s down to $89. The color, called Copper Clay, is a rich brown that can be paired with basically anything. The interior is lined in flannel for extra warmth, too. If you’re planning on grabbing something brand new for your holiday gatherings, or just want to spruce up your everyday wardrobe, this sale isn’t one to miss. | Shop at Banana Republic >
