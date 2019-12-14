Take 50% Off Your Entire Purchase at Banana Republic
As we head into the end of the year, a great way to get ready for 2020 is by taking stock of your wardrobe. And what better way to make sure that you love everything you have in your closet than with a 50% off sale at Banana Republic? Right now, the brand is taking 50% off your entire purchase. That means you can get things like the new Polartec® Sweater Fleece Hoodie or even a last-minute New Years’ Eve outfit, like the Metallic Boat-Neck Shift Dress that sparkles like newfound beginnings (or something). That 50% off even includes accessories, like the Reversible Cashmere Scarf which is perfect for the upcoming colder weather and subsequent miserable commute to work. Really, this sale is an opportunity for you to grab things from a brand that understands the value of a basic piece in anyone’s wardrobe.
