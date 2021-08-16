Take a Car Out for a Spin in Your Next Puzzle Grid

Car names were the theme of Thursday’s puzzle, specifically the trend of cars named after cities in the American West. They evoke an outdoor lifestyle and miles of open road with names like the Kia Sedona, Hyundai Santa Fe, Chevy Malibu, and Kia Tulluride.

Car names are gold for crossword writers since they’re often not standard words at all, but rather names created for the product itself. AUDI wouldn’t be easy to clue without the existence of the car company, and all those vowels make sure it gets driven around puzzle grids a lot. One letter off from AUDI is the German grocery chain ALDI, which, as it expands into US markets, is also expanding into US crosswords.

Back to cars: you’ll also see the Chevy AVEO parked in your puzzles, the classic Pontiac IROC, many an REO Speedwagon (well, the REO part at least), a Nissan SENTRA, plus the ALERO, ACURA, OPEL, VOLVO, and SAAB. You’ll also see TATA and TESLA, but those can be clued in non-car ways as well.

