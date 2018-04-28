Take a Nap Anywhere With This Travel-Friendly Pillow and Eye Mask

Whether you have a long morning commute or are planning a trip with a really long flight, stay comfortable (even in tight, cramped conditions) with this Ostrich Pillow. This unique, reversible pillow works both as a neck support and an eye mask. The sound-reducing filling and a lightweight body keep you cozy, whether you’re hoping to sleep like a rock, keep your neck aligned on an uncomfortable plane ride, or just lounge more comfortably. The Ostrich Pillow comes in three colors, and is available now for $45.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.