Take an Auditory Journey Through the Alaskan Frontier

With the world reopening comes a much anticipated return to travel. But after nearly 18 months of isolation, the overwhelming sensory experience of venturing back out there might take some easing into.

The Daily Beast has partnered with Delta Air Lines to create a series of audioscapes to prepare you for this moment. Start your journey below to immerse yourself in the wild sounds of Anchorage, Alaska—a destination to which Delta has recently launched a significant expansion of service—and visit Delta.com to start planning your next adventure.

(For the full audio experience, please log in to Spotify in your browser.)

FIRST STOP

The journey begins. Your first stop? The airport: a destination between destinations. Pause for a moment to take in the last frontier before you reach The Last Frontier. Before heading to the gate, retreat from the bustle of the terminal with a visit to one of the Delta Sky Club Lounges now open in airports across the US.

Yeray Sanchez/Unsplash

IN THE AIR

The hum of the pressurized cabin. The ding of the service buttons in action. The announcement from the crew welcoming you aboard. Stepping off the jet bridge and onto the aircraft, the familiar comfort of the in-flight experience will come rushing back. Even when you're on the move, being onboard a Delta flight feels like home. Settling into the sounds of the flight, you’ll enjoy each moment of your journey, no matter where you’re seated.

Yu Kato/Unsplash

Advertisement

GLACIER CRUISE

Anchorage may well be the most populous city in Alaska—but it doesn’t always feel that way. Hop off your flight, and hop aboard a cruise tour through Kenai Fjords to experience the vastness of its open air and sweeping landscape. Nothing can prepare you for the thunderous roar as a brilliant blue shard of ice separates from a towering glacier and crashes into the waters below. Don’t forget to keep an eye—and an ear—out for the wails of the whales.

Steve Halama/Unsplash

ON THE TRAIL

Advertisement

The buzz of wildlife descends on the Alaskan landscape like nowhere else in the world. The 11-mile-long Tony Knowles Coastal Trail provides the perfect opportunity to get intimate with the sights and sounds of the region. From the rustling of mammals large and small to the trilling of hundreds of bird species, you’ll hear the outdoors come alive. Trek through parks, over creeks, and even stroll past the airport where you began your adventure.

Danika Perkinson/Unsplash

SUMMER STORM

In Anchorage, summers are cool, cloudy, and short. In the off chance rain strikes, it provides the chance to truly immerse yourself in the power of nature. Whether you hop aboard the Alaskan Railroad, go for a drive through the wilderness, or just peek out the window of your cabin, enjoy the rare summer thunderstorm—and get to planning your next adventure.

Darius Soodmand/Unsplash

Advertisement

TIME TO FLY

Traveling by ear will never come close to the real thing. The world has been waiting for you—and so has Delta Air Lines. Start planning your next adventure today, and check out the full album on Spotify.

More of a metropolis fan? Travel by ear to New York City.