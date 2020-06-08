It’s the Perfect Time to Get Yourself a New Dress with Nordstrom Rack’s Extra 20% Off Sale
As states start to reopen, we’re all looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re starting to plan barbecues and birthday parties again. And with that, comes with the inevitable plan to get back to wearing normal, seasonally appropriate clothes (put down the sweatpants). The weather is warm enough where you don’t necessarily need to wear pants, so why not stock up on some brand new dresses? Nordstrom Rack is taking an extra 20% off select dresses right now. We’ve rounded up a few that will fit any post-quarantine plan you have.
Susina Cinch Back Maxi Dress: Just looking at this dress, you can tell how soft it is. The gathered back and long slit keep it comfortable and casual. Pair this with some flat sandals or heels. You can even wear it as a cover up to the beach, since it’s made from a lightweight cotton blend.
Susina Cinch Back Maxi Dress
Max Studio V-Neck Sleeveless Midi Dress: This dress has a great smocked waist, which is perfect for staying comfortable all day. The small ruffle details give it a little more visual interest than your average V-neck dress.
Max Studio V-Neck Sleeveless Midi Dress
SUPERFOXX Printed Button Front Ruffle Hem Midi Dress: If you need something to impress your significant other, this is it. The draped sleeves, ruffled bottom, and plunging neck give just the right amount of sex appeal.
SUPERFOXX Printed Button Front Ruffle Hem Midi Dress
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.