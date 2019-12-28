Take an Extra 40% Off All Sale Items, From Clothing to Accessories, at Anthropologie
Anthropologie wants to bring something unique into your wardrobe this year. With an extra 40% off sale styles, you can pick up something stylish and maybe even a little bit funky. There’s so much to choose from in this sale, from clothing to accessories and even furniture. Add a pop of pattern with the Teodora Knit Pencil Skirt, down to $60. This stretchy knit midi skirt can easily be paired with a T-shirt for every day or a flowy top to dress it up. Or opt for the Hansel From Basel Fleece-Lined Leggings for $12. Lined in super-soft fleece, these leggings come in grey and black. Wear them with your favorite tunic or even under a pair of pants to stay toasty. Head into 2020 with a whole new wardrobe outlook thanks to this huge sale at Anthropologie.
