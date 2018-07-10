Take the World’s Smallest Camera Drone on Your Next Adventure
NICE VIEW
Drones can be a fun addition to any family vacation or overseas adventure, but most drones are too bulky to pack, too complicated to operate, and way too expensive to stomach. The SKEYE Nano 2 Camera Drone fixes all these issues. It's the perfect starter drone because it has WiFi capability, adjustable controller sensitivity, and can record HD video – and it’s small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Instead of having to use a complicated controller, you can just use your smartphone as a remote, and stream the real-time video into the palm of your hand. The SKEYE Nano 2 does all the same impressive things that a full-size drone does, but for a much more affordable price. It usually costs $59, but it's on sale in the Daily Beast shop today for just $29—a 50% savings.
