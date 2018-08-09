CHEAT SHEET
Take This Multi-Tool Camping or to the Beach for a Perfect Summer Outing
Camping fanatics and frequent beach goers know that if you forget one of your tools at home, it can ruin an otherwise perfect summer weekend. With the 1TAC Wallet Multi-Tool, you won’t need to worry about this. This credit card-sized stainless steel plate consolidates 11 tools into one instrument: can opener, knife edge, screwdriver, ruler, bottle opener, 4-position wrench, butterfly wrench, saw blade, sundial, 2-position wrench, and a lanyard hole. Go out in the woods with it strung on a lanyard around your neck, saw off a branch to make a walking stick, pop open a cold one to celebrate your achievement, and then open a can of beans at base camp later. Usually, the 1TAC Wallet Multi-Tool is $14.99 but right now it's on sale for $12.50.
