Get Your Gifting Out of The Way With Up to 40% Off Select Styles at Nordstrom
The turning of leaves and change in weather seems to be bringing on the big sales. Black Friday is slowly approaching but retailers are giving everyone the chance to save even before the big day. Nordstrom is having its big Fall Sale, with up to 40% off select styles for everyone. It’s perfect for gifting (both for yourself and for the rest of your list), with brands like Vince Camuto, Cole Haan, Halogen and more. The Wubby Fleece Pullover from Thread & Supply is one thing anyone would be happy to unwrap. It’s soft and simple, a fluffy pullover to survive even the whitest of Christmases. It’s on sale for $50. Or the Ted Baker Trim Fit Wool Blend Blazer for $293. It has a detachable zip-out insert to keep stay warm and stylish. Then there’s the Anthropologie Bloom Vase, which features a gilded chrysanthemum. It looks amazing on its own but even better with a couple of flowers held in it. This sale truly has something for everyone, including yourself, so take advantage while you can because it ends this weekend. | Shop at Nordstrom >
