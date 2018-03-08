Let’s be real: Project managers are the glue that keeps everything together—and without them, a lot of businesses would crumble. But there are good PMs and there are superhero PMs, and the latter are typically versed in the Agile method. It’s a highly specialized way of doing things that applies directly to engineering and IT projects, especially software-building. Methodologies that help make up Agile—like Scrum and XP, among others—help deliver the best product most efficiently, with an emphasis on flexibility and quality delivery.

Project managers who specialize in Agile can command higher salaries because of the cost-saving measures they provide in technical project contexts, where going out of scope can accidentally cause a project to become unprofitable. Agile project management is different from more traditional models because it's not an iterative process—in other words, instead of a sequential flow of phases, Agile-based project management involves user feedback to continuously improve the plan and deliver business value from the very beginning. And those aren’t the only benefits, as this Agile course teaches. Others include:

Supremely High Product Quality. Because testing is integrated into the planning process in an Agile system, the product's viability is checked early on. That means the development team can address issues as they come up, and the process of defining the requirements keeps the resulting product features relevant. This is especially significant for software that's developed in rapid, incremental phases: Each release builds on the last, resulting in a polished, ready for the market end product.

Increased Product Control. Scrum, one facet of Agile project management, involves sprint reviews, where working functionalities are demonstrated to the customer or client. Early access provides total transparency, so there's less likelihood of miscommunication, backtracking or wasted efforts on features not relevant to the customer.

Reduced Risks Meaning Increased ROI. Because the Agile project methodology focuses on creating a product that's working and functional, there's less of a chance that the product will be a total failure. And because teams develop and work in sprints, the notion of "fast failure" means the more rapidly groups can find an approach that does work . Ultimately, Agile gives project managers the freedom to make new changes when they need to be implemented at minimal cost. The ability to generate quick product releases, gauge customer reaction or shift gears early keeps the companies that implement this process ahead of their competition.

Intrigued? If you're looking to learn more about the Agile method with a Scrum focus, check out this Agile Project Management Training. It includes 10 comprehensive modules you can access 24/7, consisting of a breakdown of the Agile and Scrum methodologies—including the standard terminology and communication skills used for both.

After this training, you’ll also understand how to use Agile beyond software development. The formatting is easy to engage with; each course contains visual demonstrations and multimedia presentations that keep you engaged as you learn, and you then tests your knowledge with quizzes and exam simulators. You can even interact and collaborate with other students and Visual Training Systems employees to form study groups and discussions. Usually the same training and skill building would cost upwards of $1200—but you can get started with it today for $39—that’s 96% off.

