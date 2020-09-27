Award-Winning Japanese Actor Takeuchi Yuko Dies at 40 in Apparent Suicide

Read it at Variety
Takeuchi Yuko, the Japanese star of Hulu’s Miss Sherlock, was found dead in her Tokyo apartment Sunday morning by her husband, fellow actor Nakabayashi Taiki. A mother of two, Takeuchi was a nearly 25-year Japanese film industry veteran who later became the face of Panasonic, Suntory whiskey, and Shiseido, among many other brands. In 2018, she played the titular character in Miss Sherlock, a series by Hulu and HBO Asia that was broadcast around the world, including the United States. Although Takeuchi left no note, police are investigating her death with the presumption it was a suicide.