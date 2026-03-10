Talent Agency Scrubs Founder’s Name After Epstein Files Shame
Top Hollywood powerbroker Casey Wasserman’s name has been stripped from the sports and marketing agency he founded as the fallout from his appearance in the Jeffrey Epstein files continues. The embattled chairman of the 2028 L.A. Olympics organizing committee is in the process of selling his stake in the agency, which rebranded from the Wasserman agency to simply “The Team” on Monday. The agency, which has represented major figures including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, announced the rebrand on its website without making any mention of Wasserman. The 51-year-old entertainment executive came under fire after Justice Department records revealed Wasserman flew on Epstein’s private jet in 2002 and exchanged suggestive messages with the pedophile’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. “Where are you, I miss you,” Wasserman, who was married at the time, wrote to Maxwell on April 1, 2003. “I will be in nyc for 4 days starting april 22... can we book that massage now?” Wasserman has issued a public apology, saying, “I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light.” Wasserman has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or Maxwell. The Daily Beast has reached out for comment.