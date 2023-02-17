CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Taliban Bans Contraception in Afghanistan as a ‘Western Conspiracy’

    ‘CHECKING EVERY PHARMACY’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Members of the Taliban ride atop a military vehicle on the first anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 31, 2022.

    Ali Khara/Reuters

    The Taliban is preventing the sale of contraception throughout Afghanistan, according to a report, under the justification that birth control is a Western conspiracy to control the country’s Muslim population. While Kabul’s Health Ministry has not issued a formal ban, pharmacists and midwives have reported being ordered by Taliban members to stop supplying contraceptive medicines and devices. “They came to my store twice with guns and threatened me not to keep contraceptive pills for sale,” one anonymous store owner told The Guardian. “They are regularly checking every pharmacy in Kabul and we have stopped selling the products.” The prohibition of birth control is just the latest attack on women’s rights since the Taliban swept to power in 2021, with women and girls already shut out of access to education.

    Read it at The Guardian