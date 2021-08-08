CHEAT SHEET
Taliban Capture Major City in Northern Afghanistan
In its first major victory, the Taliban seized control of the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan on Sunday, marking a worrying turning point in the insurgent group’s three-month offensive that kicked off in May when international troops led by the U.S.A. began withdrawing. Kunduz, near the border with Tajikistan, has a population of 374,000 people and is considered an important commercial hub. “All security forces fled to the airport,” Sayed Jawad Hussaini, the deputy police chief of a district in Kunduz city said, according to The New York Times. “The situation is critical.”