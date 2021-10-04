Taliban Kill ISIS Fighters in Revenge Raid for Deadly Kabul Funeral Bomb
MORE BLOOD SPILLED
A violent weekend in Kabul ended with a deadly Taliban raid inside an Islamic State affiliate’s hideout in the Afghan capital. On Sunday, a bomb blast killed five outside the Eid Gah mosque where Taliban officials had gathered for the funeral of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother. No claim of responsibility was made, but, according to the Associated Press, the Taliban blamed the Islamic State group and took revenge. In a statement Monday, Mujahid said Taliban fighters raided an Islamic State hideout in northern Kabul and killed an unspecified number of insurgents. Sunday’s attack was the worst in Kabul since Aug. 26, when a bomb killed more than 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. military personnel outside Kabul’s airport while thousands of people were attempting to flee. The Islamic State affiliate did claim responsibility for that bombing.