Taliban Orders NGOs to Ban Women
Days after the Taliban in Afghanistan announced it was banning all Afghan women from receiving a university education, the Islamist ruling power issued a new edict banning women from working for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) the BBC reports. A letter from the Ministry of Economy announcing the edict threatened to cancel the license of any organization that refuses to fall in line. The Taliban justified the ban by saying that women NGO employees had been violating the law by neglecting to wear hijabs. “This news is shocking,” an anonymous female NGO employee told the BBC. “I am confused what will happen to my life.”