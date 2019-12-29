Taliban Reportedly Agrees to Cease-Fire for Signing of U.S. Peace Deal

Read it at AP
The Taliban said Sunday it agreed to a temporary cease-fire to allow for the signing of a peace deal with the United States and the eventual withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, the Associated Press reported. The cease-fire is expected to last for 10 days. Once a peace deal is inked, Afghans on both sides of the conflict would soon begin negotiating a road map for the future of the country, including the role of the Taliban, the AP said. The U.S., which has 12,000 troops in Afghanistan, has been in talks with the Taliban for more than a year.