Talk-Radio Network to Hosts: Tone Down Election Fraud Rhetoric or You’re Gone
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Radio giant Cumulus Media, which employs many of the biggest right-wing talk-radio hosts in America, has warned its on-air personalities that they need to immediately stop peddling baseless claims that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump or else face getting yanked off the air.
“We need to help induce national calm NOW,” Cumulus executive vice president of content Brian Philips wrote in an internal memo that was first reported by Inside Music Media. Philips added that the company “will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.’”
The memo was first distributed on Wednesday, the same day Trump incited a MAGA mob to violently storm the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. Prior to the memo, Cumulus had remained silent as its top hosts—namely Mark Levin and Dan Bongino, who are also Fox News contributors—pushed conspiracies and lies that Trump was the victim of widespread voter fraud.
In fact, the day before the Capitol riots, Levin took to his show to fume that Congress’ routine certification of Biden’s electoral votes was “tyranny” while shouting that the “framers of the Constitution” wouldn’t have allowed it.