Talking Heads Star, 73, Engaged to Businesswoman, 55

After leaked documents claimed that Trump gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a ceremonial bald eagle desk statue during their not-so-frigid meeting in Anchorage on Friday, the White House seemed to make a hasty attempt to show it isn’t playing favorites. On Monday, it released a series of photos on X showing what appears to be seven pen holders, each plastered with the official White House seal and Donald Trump’s signature. At least seven European leaders were present for Trump’s Russia-Ukraine peace summit that same day, held at the Oval Office. In the photo, the president sits behind his iconic Resolute Desk, with a semicircle of Europe’s most powerful figures arranged in front of him. Pens can also be seen next to the holders—but it’s unlikely the added stationery quite equals the value, or symbolism, of a bald eagle statue. The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.
One of America’s most beloved punk rockers is tying the knot again. David Byrne, who led Talking Heads from its founding to the band’s split in 1991, told The Times that he is engaged to Mala Gaonkar in an interview published on Saturday. The 55-year-old Gaonkar is a former hedge fund manager and philanthropist who has invested in companies such as Nvidia and Figma. Byrne told The Times that Gaonkar was the inspiration for Moisturizing Thing, one of the songs on his new solo album. “My fiancée will sometimes come at me with greasy hands, ready to smear my face,” he said. “And at one point I thought, ‘What if I wake up and really looked younger?‘” It’s not the first time Byrne’s art has been bolstered by his relationship with Gaonkar, which began more than a decade after his 2004 divorce from costume designer Adelle Lutz. The two collaborated on an immersive theater performance in 2022 entitled Theater in the Mind, an ambitious project involving fake grass and virtual reality headsets. Each room of the experience represented a stage of Byrne’s life, one that has cast him in the role of rock star, filmmaker, author—and now a soon-to-be-married man.
The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to customers who recently purchased Great Value raw frozen shrimp from Walmart as it may contain radioactive isotope Cesium-137 (Cs-137). The warning followed an alert from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection who detected Cs-137 in shipping containers at four ports in the country. The distributor, an Indonesian company called BMS Foods, also tested the shrimp and yielded positive results. While no product that tested positive for Cs-137 has entered the country’s food supply, the FDA is still recommending that Walmart recalls the product, and advises customers to “throw it away.” Customers can get a full refund for the product at any Walmart store. The FDA said the shrimp has violated the “Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act in that it appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions,” posing safety concerns. The FDA’s investigation is ongoing, but until “the firm has resolved the conditions that gave rise to the appearance of the violation,” products from BMS Foods will not be allowed into the country. Walmart told the Daily Beast: “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. We have issued a sales restriction and removed this product from our impacted stores. We are working with the supplier to investigate.” The CDC states that Cs-137 is commonly found in small quantities in the environment, but pose a danger to humans in large quantities. External exposure can cause burns, acute radiation sickness, and even death, along with increasing the risk for cancer.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle is reportedly set to direct a new film about the rise of billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, and insiders have shared that Guy Pearce is in talks to play the mogul, according to a Deadline exclusive. The film, titled Ink, could begin shooting as early as October and will focus on Murdoch’s acquisition of the British tabloid The Sun. Besides Pearce, who earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nod earlier this year for his role in The Brutalist, Sinners star Jack O’Connell is also reportedly in negotiations to play Larry Lamb, who Murdoch tapped as editor of The Sun when he purchased it in 1969. Murdoch gained notoriety for building an international media empire as the founder of News Corp., the parent company of prominent news outlets including The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. Ink will be set in London in the late 1960s. According to sources, Pearce and O’Connell were Boyle’s top choices from the start. This is not the first time Boyle has gone the biopic route; the 28 Years Later director made the biographical drama Steve Jobs about the Apple co-founder in 2015.
Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son said in a new interview that the thought of his late father seeing him on screen terrifies him. “As much as I would love him to be here and talk to him about acting, I also would be terrified to have him see my stuff and judge my stuff,” Cooper Hoffman told GQ. The 22-year-old added that his Oscar-winning father “was a very empathetic person, and he would probably—hopefully—hold my hand through all of it.” He added, “I would love his advice. And I would also just love my dad.” Hoffman was 10 years old when his father died of a drug overdose midway through filming the final Hunger Games movie. Hoffman told GQ that he initially resisted following his father’s lead into acting, but that director Paul Thomas Anderson, who cast a young Philip Seymour Hoffman in Boogie Nights, urged him to audition for his 2021 film Licorice Pizza. That performance earned Hoffman a Golden Globe nomination and paved the way for roles in Wildcat (2023) and Saturday Night (2024). Later this year, he’ll appear in The Long Walk, an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1979 dystopian novel, and he’s also set to portray OpenAI president Greg Brockman in an upcoming Sam Altman biopic.
Risk-taking tourists have been warned to stop cliff-diving after a man plunged to his death Sunday afternoon. Francesco Aronica, 23, jumped off a 20-foot cliff while traveling in Polignano a Mare, a popular tourist spot, before hitting his head and losing consciousness. Emergency responders defibrillated him while rushing to a nearby hospital, but Aronica went into cardiac arrest and died at the hospital. His death has upset residents who are calling for greater regulations to prevent similar stunts, though officials have said nothing can stop people from jumping off cliffs. Many amateur cliff-divers are inspired by professional competitors in Red Bull’s Cliff Diving World Series, which was held in the same location in June. “It is a different thing when the professionals do it, they have the equipment, the support,” Anna De Donato, the president of Polignano a Mare’s town council, told The Telegraph. “The tourists need to pay attention and avoid being reckless.” Aronica was a talented athlete that played American football in his hometown for the Catania Elephants. A club spokesperson said in a tribute, “Francesco was not just a teammate: he was a friend, a brother, part of our family. His passion, energy, and smile will forever remain in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know him.”
A 46-year-old French streamer died on air after being subjected to months of humiliation online. Jean Pormanove — real name Raphaël Graven — gained notoriety in the country for his live streams in which he was subjected to cruel pranks and degrading challenges designed to go viral, according to the BBC. During a live broadcast Monday, Graven died in his sleep at a residence in Contes, a village north of Nice. Prosecutors said they have launched an investigation into his death. “At this stage, there is nothing suspicious, interviews are underway, and an autopsy will be performed,” the prosecutor’s office wrote in a statement to Le Parisien. Two of Pormanove’s co-hosts had previously been investigated by police for abusing, humiliating and inciting hatred against the streamer, but were released in January without charges. “Jean Pormanove was humiliated and mistreated for months live on the Kick platform,” France’s digital minister Ciara Chappez said on Tuesday. “The violence he suffered was an absolute horror. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.” Meanwhile, Kick said it was “urgently” reviewing the circumstances behind the content creator’s death. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jeanpormanove and extend our condolences to his family, friends and community,” a spokesperson said.
New high school and college graduates entering the workforce are facing the most hostile job market since the 1980s, according to reports. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond show that 13.4 percent of unemployed Americans in July were “new labor force entrants,” or people with no prior job experience. While the overall number of unemployed people is down to a relatively low 4.2 percent, the large number of new entrants, coupled with an increase in the number of people who have been unemployed for more than 27 weeks, suggests the job market is tightening and that companies are reluctant to expand their workforce further or take a chance on inexperienced applicants. Economist John O’Trakoun, who carried out the research for Richmond Fed, said the frozen job market is part of a “double whammy” for Gen Z, many of whom began their college careers on Zoom during pandemic lockdowns and are now entering a sluggish labor market with few opportunities for progression.
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, was laid to rest in Montana in a private ceremony “to celebrate his life in the place he loved most,” according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. “It was sad and there were tears, but there were also a lot of laughs remembering Brandon’s pranks and sense of humor,” the source said. “It was special for everyone to spend time in Montana walking and hiking the roads Brandon loved so much, and to gather at his home to remember him.” The talent manager purchased his $1.8 million home in Butte, Montana, to work as a rancher shortly after divorcing Clarkson. A source previously told Us Weekly that “Brandon lived a pretty quiet life in Montana. That was how he liked it. Even though he worked in entertainment in the past, that was not his personality. He was at home in Montana.” Blackstock died on Aug. 7 after battling malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer, for over three years. He married Clarkson in October 2013 until they divorced in March 2022. The couple share two kids, a daughter and a son, and he had two other children from a previous marriage.
Firefighters endured a weird call out that saw them slice open a children’s tube slide with a 40-year-old man stuck inside it. Connecticut responders were called out to an elementary school in Vernon at around 4:30 p.m. Officials from the Town of Vernon Fire Department said the man had tried to bend at the waist to make it down the slide, leading to a shocking stop that saw him become “wedged feet and head first down the slide and stuck in the middle portion.” Temperatures at the unusual scene were high, but despite the man’s uncomfortable position, there was reportedly little to be done beyond inserting ventilation for him and cutting the slide open, a process said to have taken around 30 minutes. The man has not been named but is understood to have been in “extreme discomfort” throughout. Images show teams of specialists eventually pulling the man, in camouflage shorts and a maroon t-shirt, free of the spiral tube. “While this is a unique call for service for the fire department, the professionalism shown on scene was exemplary,” the service said in a Facebook post.