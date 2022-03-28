CHEAT SHEET
Talking Heads Stars Survive Collision With Drunk Driver
Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, the husband-and-wife team who played drums and bass guitar, respectively, for Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club, have told how they survived a head-on collision with a drunk driver on U.S. Route 1. “We were struck head on by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road. Incredibly, we walked away from the collision,” Frantz, 70, said in a Facebook post reported by The Guardian. He said that Weymouth had suffered three broken ribs and a broken sternum. “I give thanks to our guardian angels and to the Ford Motor Company for building a car that protected us from getting killed.” The post did not specify where on U.S. 1 the accident occurred.