Taking Care of Yourself Should be Taken Seriously With $100 Off Online Therapy
Self Care Stans
There’s plenty of conversations happening about “self care” and “wellness,” and it’s time to take notice. Taking care of your mental health is a vital part of a healthy lifestyle. While there are many barriers to therapy, societal or self imposed, Talkspace takes the stigma out of therapy by making it available 24/7 from the privacy of your own phone. Plus, that first step to help has never been easier with $100 off using promo code SPACE.
Talkspace pairs licensed therapists and providers with each person so there’s a fit for everyone. A quick questionnaire asks about each person’s age, gender, sleep habits, what you’re looking for help with, and gender preference for the provider. After that, Talkspace recommends a plan and provider that best matches each person’s unique situation.
Plans range from Messaging Therapy at $44 a week to Video, Messaging, and Workshop plans at $84 a week. Talkspace accepts most major health insurances like Blue Cross, Aetna, United HealthCare, and more, but each person also has the option to pay out of pocket. Billing is completely on each person’s schedule, too, with options to pay monthly, quarterly, or biannually. If you’re unsure about your mental health situation, take a free assessment test here.
If it feels like the therapist isn’t a match, switching providers will never be a source of anxiety and can be done at any time, free of charge. Opening up about personal matters can feel intimidating and Talkspace therapists can meet any comfort level with options to speak via text, voice, or video at the cadence and schedule that works for you and your budget.
