Florida Doc Fired for Selling $50 Letters to Get Kids Out of Mask Mandates
SKETCHY
As an emergency room physician, Dr. Brian Warden would have seen the devastating effects of COVID firsthand. But that didn’t stop him from openly hawking letters intended to help residents flout mask rules. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Warden, who worked at Capital Regional Medical Center, posted messages on an anti-mask forum telling parents to contact him if they wanted medical exemption letters that would allow their kids to forego face masks in Leon County schools. His offer to provide signed letters for $50 was screenshotted and widely shared on social media. On Tuesday night, a hospital spokeswoman said: “Immediately upon learning of this physician’s actions, we began the process of removing him from providing services to our hospital patients.”