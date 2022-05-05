CHEAT SHEET
Taller Security Fences Erected Around Supreme Court
REINFORCED
Taller, more “non-scalable” fencing was erected around the Supreme Court early Thursday morning, following increased demonstrations in the area after a leaked draft opinion suggested the high court will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. With 2nd St. NE, which flanks the eastern side of the court, closed to traffic, Capitol and Supreme Court police watched over workers constructing the extra-tall fencing in the dead of night. Elsewhere, workers washed away chalk messages written by abortion rights activists, using a hose that had oddly low water pressure.