Tamar Braxton Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ in Mystery Accident: ‘I Was Found in a Pool of Blood’

Singer Tamar Braxton “almost died” on Sunday after being found badly injured and worryingly unable to remember what happened. In a candid Instagram post, she said, “I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury… I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.” Braxton, 48, added, “I don’t even know what happened to me,” per the Associated Press. She then explained how the shock had given her a new outlook on life, before asking of fans, “As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins.. pray for me for real.” Earlier in the day, the “Let Me Know” singer had written another post with a black background saying, “Thank you God for waking me up today.” The mom of one had said she was struggling to talk and decided to share her saga. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives of Braxton for more information. As well as her award-winning music career, she and her family members also starred in the 2011 TV show Braxton Family Values.