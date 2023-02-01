Monkeys Taken From Dallas Zoo Found in Abandoned Home

The two emperor tamarin monkeys apparently swiped from the beleaguered Dallas Zoo were found unharmed at an abandoned home in Lancaster, Texas, on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled beyond belief to share that our two emperor tamarin monkeys have been found,” the zoo confirmed in a statement. “DPD located the animals early this evening, and called our team to come secure and transport the tamarins back to the Zoo. They will be evaluated by our veterinarians this evening.”

The monkeys went missing on Monday morning, and zoo officials said then that their enclosure had been “intentionally compromised.”

The rescue of the purloined primates came hours after police released a photo of a person they wanted to speak to but it was not clear if that was related or if anyone was in custody.

The monkey business followed two other disturbing incidents at the zoo: the killing of a vulture and the escape of a leopard after someone cut a hole in its enclosure.