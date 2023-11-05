CHEAT SHEET
Tamirat Tola Breaks the NYC Marathon Record
Tamirat Tola, a 32-year-old Ethiopian runner, broke the NYC marathon course record on Sunday clocking in at 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 58 seconds for the 26.2 mile race. He broke Geoffrey Mutai’s 2011 record by eight seconds. Tola finished fourth in the race in 2018 and 2019 and joined the 2023 race three weeks ago as a late addition. Meanwhile, Kenyan runner Hellen Obiri won the women’s competition. Tola's wasn't the only one breaking records on the course as Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner broke the women’s wheelchair race clocking in at 1 hour, 39 minutes, and 32 seconds, while Marcel Hug—also from Switzerland—won the men’s wheelchair race. Tola and Debrunner both took home $50,000 bonus for breaking course records.