Tammy Duckworth Fires Back at Tucker Carlson for Saying She ‘Hates America’
“Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who lost both legs while serving in the Iraq War, asked on Twitter Monday night after the Fox News host accused her of hating America.
Noting that the Illinois senator is a “top contender” to become Joe Biden’s running mate, Carlson told viewers, “You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military. Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is.”
“These people actually hate America,” the host added. “No longer a question about that. And yet at the same time, they desperately want to control America more than anything. And that leads to the most basic of all questions: Can you really lead a country that you hate?”