Duckworth Flames Carlson in NYT: ‘Can’t Tell the Difference Between True Patriotism and Hateful Nationalism’
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) went after Tucker Carlson in the pages of The New York Times late Thursday with an op-ed titled “Tucker Carlson Doesn’t Know What Patriotism Is.” The two have been feuding for days after Carlson said Duckworth, a veteran who lost both her legs in the Iraq War in 2004 and received a Purple Heart, and people like her “actually hate America.” The dis was in response to her remark that Americans should have a “national dialogue on removing George Washington statues” due to his ownership of slaves. Carlson later called her a “moron” and a “coward.”
Duckworth accused Carlson of “using words I never actually said and ascribing a position to me that I do not actually hold” for claiming she had called Washington a traitor. In the essay, Duckworth attempted to strike a balance on the debate over statues of historical figures with racist pasts: “What some on the other side don’t seem to understand is that we can honor our founders while acknowledging their serious faults.” She blasted Carlson and President Donald Trump as “self-serving, insecure men who can’t tell the difference between true patriotism and hateful nationalism.”