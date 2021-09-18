Tammy Faye’s Daughter ‘Not Happy’ About New Biopic
‘It’s strange’
The new biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain as the late and very glamorous televangelist, has an 82 percent audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But someone close to the source material isn’t a fan: Bakker’s daughter Tammy Sue. In an interview with Today, Tammy Sue said she’s “not happy about” the Michael Showalter film, which comes out this weekend. “So when I first saw that they were going to do this film, frankly, I was not happy about it, only because I was like… here we go again,” the 51 year-old said, adding that she has never consulted on the numerous fictional interpretations of her mother’s life. “It's been very challenging over my life because people have done films, books, articles, television shows, plays, musicals and all kinds of things about my family,” she said. “I'm a big girl and that’s par for the course, but that's not really normal. It’s strange to live that life.”