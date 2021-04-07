Woman Admits Falsely Claiming $75,000 From Michigan State’s Larry Nassar Victim Fund
HOW COULD YOU?
In 2017, Michigan State University agreed to set up a $10 million fund for the victims of Larry Nassar, the disgraced sports doctor and Olympic team physician who is serving life in prison for sexually assaulting at least 265 young women and girls. But that vital fund was shut down a year later after Michigan State identified seven claims it believed were fraudulent, and, on Tuesday, one of those seven claimants pleaded guilty to trying to defraud the university. According to the Detroit Free Press, Tammy Johnson admitted to one count of using false pretenses to obtain more than $20,000 from the fund, telling the court she sent in fraudulent claims of counseling sessions that never actually took place. Johnson acknowledged that she wasn’t assaulted by Nassar and that she intended to defraud the school for money. She’ll have to return $75,645.60 to MSU, according to the newspaper, but her plea agreement includes no upfront jail time. All seven of those accused of defrauding the scheme have been offered the same terms. Johnson will be sentenced in June.