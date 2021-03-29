Philly Woman: I Saved My Mom From Burning Building After Cops Refused
A Philadelphia woman who reported being held at gunpoint by her boyfriend as he set fire to the house says she had to run back inside to rescue her 90-year-old mother from the inferno after cops refused to enter the building, according to FOX 29. Officers said they were called to the scene and found the home engulfed in flames, said the report. They said they went inside and rescued Tammy Morris, 56, then returned inside to save her elderly mom. But Morris claims it didn’t happen that way.
“I’m so upset with Philadelphia police, and then to get on camera and lie and say that you helped, say that you rescued two women. You didn’t rescue nobody,” Morris said.
The boyfriend’s body was later discovered on the second floor of the destroyed home, according to police.