Tampa Bay Buccaneer Travis Zion Jonsen Arrested for Drunk Driving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Zion Jonsen was charged with driving under the influence early Monday after police say they saw him speeding and weaving on a highway. The 25-year-old, who is mainly a practice squad player, refused to take a breath test, according to police, and was released on $500 bond. “We expect members of our organization to uphold the high standards that have been established,” Bucs General Manager Jason Licht said. “We are aware of the situation regarding Travis Jonsen earlier this morning and will refrain from further comment at this time while the legal process continues.”