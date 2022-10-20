Tom Brady Says There Is ‘No Retirement in My Future’
SOLDIERING ON
Tom Brady’s marriage might be on its last legs, but he’s not ready to hang up his career just yet. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said there’s “no retirement in my future” during a press conference Thursday. Rumors have swirled that Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, have hired divorce lawyers after Brady announced he was retiring in February, before swiftly retracting that statement. Friends of the couple reportedly “hate” that Brady won’t compromise and retire, with a source telling Us Weekly, “Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement.” In June, Brady told Variety, “I’ve realized I don’t have five years left.” After his latest comments, it’s not clear if Brady will retract that statement as well.