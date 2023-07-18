Tampa Cops Shoot Man Who Stabbed Mom in Front of Young Kids
CHAOS
A 33-year-old man was shot dead by police officers in Florida after allegedly stabbing a woman in front of three young children and then leading cops on a wild car chase. The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, unleashed the brutal attack on the mother of his children, aged between 2 and 6 years old, before taking off with the kids and leaving them with his brother, the Tampa Police Department said. He then stole an AK-47 from his brother and opened fire on police officers pursuing him before being killed by return fire, police said. “No one should have to witness the chaos that the suspect caused our community,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said at a late-night press conference on the incident. The woman has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Bercaw said.