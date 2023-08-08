Tampa Mayor Says She Caught $1.1M in Cocaine on Florida Keys Fishing Trip
CATCH OF THE DAY
A family trip to fish for spiny lobster off the Florida Keys last month bore surprising fruit, with anglers on the boat spotting what turned out to be 70 pounds of cocaine. One of those anglers was identified Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Times as none other than Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. Castor and her family had hauled in the package, she told the newspaper, which had an estimated street value of approximately $1.1 million. Castor saved the location, south of Marathon, on her smart watch, and called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. A photo of the haul posted by a border patrol agent a day after the fishing trip showed roughly 25 bricks of cocaine, each decorated with a purple butterfly. Castor’s office confirmed to CNN that the mayor had found the package. It is the fifth time this month that a large shipment of drugs was found floating in the water off the Florida Keys, according to the Miami Herald.