Tampa’s Mayor Slams Super Bowl Parties, Promises Victory Parade Anyway
THE MORNING AFTER
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, but not everyone was in the mood to celebrate. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Monday that she was frustrated by viral footage of fans packing the streets before and after the big game. “It is a little frustrating because we have worked so hard,” Castor said at a press conference. “At this point in dealing with COVID-19, there is a level of frustration when you see that.” 50 Cent and Steve Aoki headlined parties across the city, where patrons could be seen maskless and standing shoulder-to-shoulder, in apparent violation of CDC guidelines. However, Castor said she’s still hoping to have a safe, outdoor parade. “We can’t have a historic event of this significance in our community and not celebrate it,” she said Monday. “We definitely have to celebrate this momentous occasion.”