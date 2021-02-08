CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Tampa’s Mayor Slams Super Bowl Parties, Promises Victory Parade Anyway

    THE MORNING AFTER

    Arya Hodjat

    Breaking News Intern

    Octavio Jones/Getty

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, but not everyone was in the mood to celebrate. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Monday that she was frustrated by viral footage of fans packing the streets before and after the big game. “It is a little frustrating because we have worked so hard,” Castor said at a press conference. “At this point in dealing with COVID-19, there is a level of frustration when you see that.” 50 Cent and Steve Aoki headlined parties across the city, where patrons could be seen maskless and standing shoulder-to-shoulder, in apparent violation of CDC guidelines. However, Castor said she’s still hoping to have a safe, outdoor parade. “We can’t have a historic event of this significance in our community and not celebrate it,” she said Monday. “We definitely have to celebrate this momentous occasion.”

    Read it at Tampa Bay Times