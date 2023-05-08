Neo-Nazi Pleads Guilty 6 Years After His Murders Exposed an Extremist Cell
DELAYED JUSTICE
A neo-Nazi murderer whose crimes exposed a right-wing extremist cell will finally face justice, six years after he killed two of his roommates in Tampa and took several people hostage. Devon Arthurs, pleaded guilty on Monday to reduced charges, including second-degree murder and kidnapping, in return for a 45-year sentence and 15 years of probation, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Arthurs told police he killed his two roommates following an argument. A search of his apartment, which was filled with white nationalist propaganda, put authorities on the trail of another roommate: Brandon Russell, founder of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division. Arthurs, also a member of the group, told police at the time that they intended on launching a series of terrorist attacks, including one against a nuclear power station. Russell is now behind bars after authorities foiled his and his girlfriend’s alleged plot to sabotage the Baltimore power grid—and it looks like his former roommate will join him there.