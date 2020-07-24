News Reporter Says Viewer Helped Her Catch Cancer Early
GET WELL SOON
A news reporter in Tampa says an eagle-eyed viewer may have saved her life after spotting a lump on her neck in a recent segment and urging her to see a doctor. Victoria Price, an investigative reporter with WFLA News Channel 8, announced Thursday that she will be taking some time off to have surgery after the tip from the viewer. “She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too,” she wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor,” she said, adding that while her doctor said the cancer is spreading, there is hope the surgery will be “my first and last procedure.” “I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh?”