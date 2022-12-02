Tampa Police Chief Flashes Her Badge After Being Pulled Over in Golf Cart
DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM...
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor pulled the “don’t you know who I am” card when she and her hubby were stopped for cruising around town in a golf cart with no license plates. Body-cam footage captured Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Larry Jacoby pulling O’Connor and husband Keith over at about 7.30 p.m. on Nov. 13. O’Connor first checked if Jacoby’s camera was on before she flashed her badge and told him, “I’m the police chief from Tampa... I’m hoping that you’ll just let us go tonight.” Jacoby mentioned that he thought he recognized her before he shook her hand and let her go. Before she carted off into the night, O’Connor gave Jacoby her card and told him, “If you ever need anything call me—serious.” After Creative Loafing Tampa Bay obtained the footage through a public records request, O’Connor suddenly appeared remorseful, sending an email to her staff conceding she used “poor judgment.” “In hindsight, I realize that conversation could be viewed as inappropriate, but that was certainly not my intent,” she wrote. “I’ve personally called the Pinellas County Sheriff Office offering to pay for any potential citation.”