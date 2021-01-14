CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tampa Singer Identified as Foul-Mouthed Capitol Rioter: Report
STOP, CHILDREN, WHAT'S THAT SOUND
Read it at Tampa Bay Times
A Tampa-based voice coach and singer had quite a different song to sing on Jan. 6. The Tampa Bay Times identified Audrey Southard, 52, as a woman heard in a YouTube video screaming, “Tell f--king Pelosi we’re coming for her! F--king traitorous c--ts, we’re coming! We’re coming for all of you!” As a mob tried to push past police officers, she was filmed shouting, “We’re pushing through. Boys, ready to go again?” She then told an officer, “Last breath or last bullet, what’s it going to be?” Southard posted photos of herself at the Capitol on Facebook, captioning one, “DC Taking it back!!” But, when contacted by the Times, she denied being in D.C. at all. Southard has not been charged with a crime.