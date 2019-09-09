Tamron Hall: NBC Fired Me—Even if They Call It ‘Demoted’

Tamron Hall said she had been “fired” by NBC in the first episode of her new daytime chat show, Tamron Hall.

Hall, who left NBC’s Today show in 2017 when the Today’s Take segment of the show was jettisoned to make way for Megyn Kelly’s ill-fated chat show, said: “I go into work one day. I left fired. ‘Demoted’ I guess is what they called it. I called it fired,” Hall told viewers. “I am back because of all of you.”

NBC offered Hall a multi-million dollar deal to stay with the network but she chose to leave.

Referring to a picture of herself taken that day, Hall added, “Inside, I was falling apart. I had worked since I was 14.”

Hall gave “a shoutout” to Al Roker, Willie Geist, and Savannah Guthrie—“my Today show family who called me and rooted me on this journey.”

Hall also told viewers about Harvey Weinstein’s initial approach to her to make a chat show. It had come three months before he had been accused of sexual assault. The day he called her, Hall had been at a domestic violence shelter, and thought, looking at the women around her, “If they can get up, I can get up.”

Hall said her new Disney-produced show was about inspiration—a recurring theme in each segment of the first episode—and congratulated Kelly Clarkson on her new chat show, which also debuted Monday. “I will not be in a position where you pit me against another woman,” Hall said.