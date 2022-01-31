These Boxer Briefs and Undershirts Are Softer Than Silk and Make For Excellent Valentine’s Day Gifts
Bottoms Up
Valentine’s Day is inching closer and closer. Underwear is both a practical and sexy gift for the man in your life, and Tani provides a sensible and comfy take on this sultry present. Its patented Micro Modal Air fabric is softer, finer, thinner, and more durable than silk. How? Tani uses sophisticated sewing machines and techniques to produce this extraordinary fabric. And boy, is he going to look good in it.
Get rid of the tighty whities for these alluring and durable boxer briefs. They come in six distinct colors, are machine washable, can wick away sweat, and have a stretchy and snug fit. Pair it with this soft and resilient crew shirt for the ultimate loungewear combo. It's available in four colors and hugs his body like no undershirt has ever before.
SilkCut Classic Boxer Brief
SilkCut Crew Shirt
This thermal underwear set keeps him warm even on the coldest nights. It’s lightweight – perfect to wear on chilly nights as pajamas or as a base layer for extra insulation under a snowsuit.
SilkCut Thermal Underwear Set
