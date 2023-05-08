CHEAT SHEET
    At Least 22 Dead After Tourist Boat Sinks in Southern India

    DISASTER

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Rescue team members search for survivors after a boat capsized off the coastal town of Tanur in the Malappuram district of the southern state of Kerala, India, May 7, 2023.

    Reuters

    Tragedy struck a beach in southern India on Sunday night when a double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers wrecked and killed at least 22 people, several of them children. Local law enforcement expects to recover more bodies from inside the boat now that it’s been pulled from the water. The boat, carrying mostly tourists, capsized near the Poorappuzha River estuary in Tanur, a beach town on India’s southwest coast. Investigators are still examining the cause of the sinking, but it’s currently believed to be due to overcrowding. In a statement posted to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained by the loss of lives” and issued “condolences to the bereaved families.” Monday was declared a day of official mourning, according to reporting from PTI.

