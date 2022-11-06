CHEAT SHEET
Tanzanian Plane Crashes Into African Lake, Killing Three
A small Tanzanian passenger plane crashed into Africa’s Lake Victoria on Sunday, killing at least three people. The Precision Air flight was flying 43 people when it encountered bad weather, forcing the plane into the lake below, officials said. Officials have thus far rescued 26 of the passengers and taken them to the hospital, according to the BBC. The plane’s two pilots also reportedly survived the immediate impact of the crash, but their current physical status is not clear at this time. “We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told reporters, according to the Associated Press. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan urged calm as the rescue mission continued.