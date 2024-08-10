Tapes: Uvalde Shooter’s Uncle Begged Cops to Let Him Intervene

Law enforcement officials rebuffed calls from the uncle of the Uvalde shooter to allow him to speak with him during the shooting, according to newly released audio and video from the third-deadliest school in U.S. history.

Officials finally agreed to release the 911 calls and body camera footage from that fateful day on Saturday, after a two-year legal battle spearheaded by media organizations, including the Associated Press.

The trove of new information revealed Salvador Ramos’ uncle, Armando, made multiple calls to law enforcement pleading to speak with Ramos.

“Maybe he could listen to me because he does listen to me, everything I tell him he does listen to me,” Armando told 911 operators. “Maybe he could stand down or do something to turn himself in.”

Armando told the dispatcher that he had been with Ramos the night before. Ramos had slept in his bedroom because his grandmother had been “bugging” him.

“Oh my god, please, please, don’t do nothing stupid,” Armando continued to plea with the dispatcher adding, “I think he’s shooting kids.”

The last call was made 10 minutes before the shooting stopped.

Almost 400 officers stood outside Robb Elementary School for nearly 70 minutes as Ramos slaughtered 22 children and educators, until was shot by a tactical Border Patrol team, according to NPR.

Officers were also captured on tape expressing concerns about friendly fire.

“I’m kind of worried about blue on blue,” one officer was heard on a body camera. “There are so many rifles in here.”

As police breaching into a classroom and opened gunfire, another officer can be heard yelling, “Watch the kids! Watch the kids! Watch the kids!”