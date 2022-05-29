Tara Air Plane Carrying 22 Passengers Disappears in Nepal
A passenger plane in Nepal carrying 22 people mysteriously vanished five minutes before it was set to land—and it may be the site of a fire, officials told Reuters. The Tara Air plane took off for its 20-minute flight before it lost contact with the local control tower just before its scheduled landing, government officials said. Villagers near the mountain Manapathi told the state-run Nepal Television they spotted a plane on fire near a local river, prompting Tara Air officials and local authorities to see if the planes were one and the same. “Ground search teams are proceeding toward that direction,” a Tara Air spokesperson Sudarshan Gartaula told Reuters. “It could be a fire by villagers or by cowherds. It could be anything.” The plane had four Indians aboard along with two Germans and 16 Nepalis, including three of the crew.