CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Tara Air Plane Carrying 22 Passengers Disappears in Nepal

    UP AND AWAY

    Corbin Bolies

    Media Reporter

    Madhu Thapa/Handout via Reuters

    A passenger plane in Nepal carrying 22 people mysteriously vanished five minutes before it was set to land—and it may be the site of a fire, officials told Reuters. The Tara Air plane took off for its 20-minute flight before it lost contact with the local control tower just before its scheduled landing, government officials said. Villagers near the mountain Manapathi told the state-run Nepal Television they spotted a plane on fire near a local river, prompting Tara Air officials and local authorities to see if the planes were one and the same. “Ground search teams are proceeding toward that direction,” a Tara Air spokesperson Sudarshan Gartaula told Reuters. “It could be a fire by villagers or by cowherds. It could be anything.” The plane had four Indians aboard along with two Germans and 16 Nepalis, including three of the crew.

    Read it at Reuters