Mom Arrested for Dumping Newborn in YMCA Trash Bin 14 Years Ago: Cops
FINALLY FOUND
New DNA technology has identified the mom of a newborn baby who was dumped in a bin 14 years ago in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Tara Brazzle was arrested Friday in connection to the death of “Baby Mary Anne,” who was found in the trash at a YMCA where Brazzle worked. According to authorities, the baby died of complications of asphyxia and was found wrapped in a blood-stained towel. Her death was ruled a homicide but a suspect couldn’t be identified. DNA was submitted again for testing in 2016 at a lab well-known for combining genetic analysis with genealogical research. The baby’s second cousin was found and investigators were able to create a “reverse family tree” until Brazzle was found. She has been charged with one count of criminal homicide and is being held without bail. Investigators believe they know the baby’s father but are trying to figure out if he was involved.